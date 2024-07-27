EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,101 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 103.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,579. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $205.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

