EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 126,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 49,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.61. 61,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.43.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

