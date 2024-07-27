EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,087,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 331.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.62. The company had a trading volume of 753,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,024. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.84.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

