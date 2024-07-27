EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 47,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

