Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,459 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Erasca by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 545,765 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Erasca by 286.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Erasca alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ERAS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Erasca

Erasca Stock Performance

Erasca stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.28. 1,377,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,288. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Erasca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.