Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,991,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,184,077 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.56% of Etsy worth $205,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 23,542.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 16.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,861,000 after buying an additional 221,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after buying an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 3.0 %

ETSY traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,950. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

