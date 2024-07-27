Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. Etsy has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $102.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

