Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurocash Stock Performance

EUSHF stock remained flat at $1.71 on Friday. Eurocash has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

