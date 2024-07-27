Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Eurocash Stock Performance
EUSHF stock remained flat at $1.71 on Friday. Eurocash has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.
Eurocash Company Profile
