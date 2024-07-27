Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Evergy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $56.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.17%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.