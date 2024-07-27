EVERTEC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

