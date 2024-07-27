Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $988.94

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $988.94 and traded as low as $969.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $969.10, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $717.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $979.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $8.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.12%.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
