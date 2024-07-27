Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,436. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $503.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

