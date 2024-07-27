Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FSS traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 482,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.