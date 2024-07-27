Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,354,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FITB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. 2,970,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,523,670. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.