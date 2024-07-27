Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNWD opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.