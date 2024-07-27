FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FINW stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 86,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.