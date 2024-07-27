First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 15.66%.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 19,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $378.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

