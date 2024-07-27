First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.96 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $52.60 EPS.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA traded up $59.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,110.45. 163,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,736.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,625.65. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $2,112.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,893.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $3,507,328. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

