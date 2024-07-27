First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 90.0% in July

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Community has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.43.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of First Community by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Community by 522.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Community in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

