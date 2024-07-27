First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. 672,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $28.23.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

