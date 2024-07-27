First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Up 230.2% in July

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 95,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,945. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In related news, insider David Mcgarel bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $196,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter.

