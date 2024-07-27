Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Stephens

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 172,507 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 92,260 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 149,424 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

