Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL remained flat at $27.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s payout ratio is 26.46%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
