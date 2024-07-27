Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL remained flat at $27.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

