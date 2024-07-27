Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

