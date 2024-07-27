Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Up 369.7% in July

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 369.7% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 17,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.11 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
