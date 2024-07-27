Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

FLO stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

