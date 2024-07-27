Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Fluent has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.66 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fluent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

