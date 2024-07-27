Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Fluent has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.66 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
