Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. 3,359,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,107. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

