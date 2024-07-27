FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO) Major Shareholder Sells $325,000.00 in Stock

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kr8 Ai Inc. sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FOXO Technologies stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. FOXO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

