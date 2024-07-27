Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$192.18.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE FNV opened at C$172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.40 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$198.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$159.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In related news, Director Jacques Perron bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,108.15. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.