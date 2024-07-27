Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

