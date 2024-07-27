Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $264,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 166.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 48,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,563,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,658,000 after buying an additional 2,178,633 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 945,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 177.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $45.84. 1,490,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,224. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.