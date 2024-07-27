Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.19. 9,816,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,756,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.