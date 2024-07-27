Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 208 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,543,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 941,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $65.35. 3,898,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

