Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 106,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 72,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

