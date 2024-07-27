FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of FTAI Aviation worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.23.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,151. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

