FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.100-8.600 EPS.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.42. 214,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $171.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

