G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.60

G999 (G999) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00041238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

