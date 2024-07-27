GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 870,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,874. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

