GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 108,350 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,350 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period.
Grifols Price Performance
GRFS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.