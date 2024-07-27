Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.35% of E.W. Scripps worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. 549,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSP. StockNews.com raised E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

