Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.89. 6,271,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,864. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

