Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Loews worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Loews by 71.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Loews by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 50,061 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.