Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 22,057,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,657,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.