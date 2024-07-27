Gabelli Funds LLC Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 2,048,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,253. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

