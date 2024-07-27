Gabelli Funds LLC Has $18.32 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.40% of Valmont Industries worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.59. 185,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,750. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $307.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

