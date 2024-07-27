Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.22 Million Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 178,238 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $27,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,784,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,052 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,965,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,924,000 after buying an additional 876,808 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 690.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,356,000 after buying an additional 6,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,463,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,500,000 after buying an additional 88,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,004. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,715.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.