Gabelli Funds LLC Has $28.35 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,397 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 622.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after buying an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,584,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.16 and its 200-day moving average is $326.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

