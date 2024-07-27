Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 298.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 247,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after purchasing an additional 183,681 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,609,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 199,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

PAAS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. 2,117,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

