Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.74. 2,032,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

